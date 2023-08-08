The movie ‘Red, white and blue blood’, which is under the direction of Matthew López, will premiere on Friday August 11, 2023 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform and promises to be a sensation. Based on the LGTBIQ+ romantic novel of the same name written by Casey McQuiston, the story will focus on Alex, son of the president of the United States, who, after having a confrontation with the prince of the United Kingdom, Henry, which worsens relations between the two countries, decide to start a relationship that becomes more significant than expected.

Therefore, in the following note we will show you the actors of the romantic comedy and their respective characters.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Heartstopper’, PREMIERE on Netflix: time, when and how to SEE the series ONLINE

Watch the trailer for ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’

Who are the cast of ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’?

1. Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alexander ‘Alex’ Claremont-Diaz

Taylor Zakhar Pérez is a 31-year-old American actor born on December 24, 1991 in Chicago, Illinois. He plays Alex Claremont-Díaz, son of the president of the United States and who will have an enmity with Henry, prince of the United Kingdom, which is why the relationship between the two nations will worsen.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alexander ‘Alex’ Claremont-Diaz. Photo: Taylor Zakhar/Instagram

2. Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Harry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Nicholas Galitzine, born in 1994, is a British actor who is known for his role in films such as ‘High Strung’ (2016), ‘Handsome Devil’ (2016), ‘Cinderella’ (2021), ‘Broken Hearts’ (2022) , among others. He will play Prince Harry, who will have a feud with his American counterpart without imagining that she, over time, will fall in love with him.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Harry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor. Photo: Nicholas Galitzine/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Heartstopper’, season 2 [ESTRENO] FREE ONLINE: at what time, when and where to SEE the series in Peru and Mexico?

3. Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont

The renowned 53-year-old actress, nominated for an Oscar and winner of a Golden Globe, will play Ellen Claremont, president of the United States and mother of Alex. Thurman has participated in important films throughout her career, such as ‘Pulp fiction’ (1994), ‘Batman and Robin’ (1997), ‘Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2’ (2003/2004), among others.

Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont. Photo: AFP

4. Sarah Shahi as Zhara Bankston

Aahoo Jahansouz Shahi, real name of Sarah Shahi, is an American actress with an Iranian father and a Spanish mother. She started her career as a beauty queen, studied opera and was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys between 1999 and 2000. In ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ she plays Zhara Bankston.

Sarah Shahi as Zhara Bankston. Photo: AFP

5. Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Ellie Bamber is a 26-year-old British actress and model known for her work in films such as ‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’ and ‘Nocturnal Animals’, both from 2016. She plays ‘Bea’, Henry’s sister and princess of the United Kingdom .

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor. Photo: AFP

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Ugly Betty 3’: leaked video shows Ana María Orozco from the set after 24 years of absence

6. Stephen Fry as King James III

Stephen Fry is a 65-year-old British comedian, actor, director and writer who was chosen by The Observer as one of the 50 greatest comedians of all time. He was part of important productions such as ‘Wilde’ (1997), ‘V for Vendetta’ (2006), ‘Alice in Wonderland’ (2010), etc. In the film he gives life to King James III, Henry’s father and for whom he breaks relations with the United States.

Stephen Fry as King James III. Photo: AFP

7. Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz

Collins is a 53-year-old American actor of Mexican descent. He participated in films such as ‘Capote’ (2005), ‘Star Trek XI’ (2009), ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ (2019), among others. In ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’, he plays Óscar Díaz.

Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz. Photo: AFP

Who completes the cast of ‘Red, white and blue blood’?

Rachel Hillson as Nora Holleran

Ahmed Elhaj as Percy ‘Fish’ Okon

Polo Morin as Rafael Luna

Aneesh Sheth as Agent Amy Chen

Thomas Flynn as Philip Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Donald Sage Mackay as Jeffrey Richards

Akshay Khanna as Shaan Srivastava.

#Red #white #blue #blood #actors #characters #Prime #Video #tape