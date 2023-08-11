‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ is a film adapted from the LGTBIQ+ romantic novel of the same name and which was written by Casey McQuiston in 2019. The tape is close to the time of its release on Amazon Prime Video, so in the Next note we will tell you everything you need to know so that you do not miss a single detail of the premiere of the film, which stars Taylor Zakhar Pérez and Nicholas Galitzine.

Official trailer for ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’

When is ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ released?

The romantic comedy, which features Uma Thurman in the cast, as well as the leads Taylor Zakhar Pérez and Nicholas Galitzine, opens TODAY, on Thursday August 10, 2023exclusively on the platform Amazon Prime Video. The production is based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, which deals with the romance between Alexander and Henry, which will confront two nations.

What time does ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ premiere?

The film, which will be directed by Matthew López, who also wrote the script along with Ted Malawer, will be released at 7 pm in Peru. In case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you their respective opening hours:

Mexico: 6 p.m.

Columbia: 7 p.m.

Ecuador: 7 p.m.

Venezuela: 8 p.m.

Chile: 9 p.m.

Argentina: 9 p.m.

Spain: 2 am on Friday, August 11

How to see ‘Red, white and blue blood’?

To see ‘Red, white and blue blood’, a film that promises to captivate the entire public, you only need an active account on the Amazon Prime Video platform. If you do not have one, you must register under a single price of S/16.99. Once the registration is done, you will be able to enjoy all its content grid.

The story will bring the hidden romance between Alex and Henry, something that will put relations between the United States and the United Kingdom in trouble. Photo: Prime Video

However, if you still have doubts about contracting the service, you can access a free trial, which is only for a few days, in order to convince you of the service and all the series and movies it offers you.

What is ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ about?

The film tells the story of Alex Claremont-Díaz (Taylor Zakhar Pérez), who, after his mother’s election as president of the nation, becomes the American equivalent of a young member of royalty. Handsome, charismatic and brilliant, his image is invaluable to White House marketing. There’s just one problem: Alex has an open feud with his royal counterpart across the pond: Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). When the tabloids get hold of a photo of an altercation between the two, relations between the United States and Great Britain sour.

The heads of the family, the State and other responsible parties design a plan to control the impact: stage a peace between the two. What at first starts out as a fake Instagram friendship, turns into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined.

Suddenly, Alex finds himself embroiled in a secret affair with Henry that could complicate his mother’s political career and endanger two nations.

Cast of ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’

The cast of ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ is made up of the following actors: