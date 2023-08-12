After its publication in the United States, the book ‘Red, white and blue blood’ was a complete sales success. Now, after several months of waiting, the film that adapts its much-applauded plot has finally been released. The film, starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, can be seen starting this Friday, August 11, on STREAMING. Here we tell you how you can play it totally FREE and LEGALLY.

Where to see ‘Red, white and blue blood’?

Currently, ‘Red, white and blue blood’ can be seen through Amazon Prime Video, since it is an original production of that streaming.

How to watch ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

Although ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ is an Amazon Prime Video production, there is a LEGAL way that you can watch it ONLINE FOR FREE. In case you don’t know, streaming offers a seven-day free trial period for new subscribers, under which you can access its entire content without paying.

To do this, you just have to create an account on the platform and that’s it.

What is ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ about?

What happens when the prince of America falls in love with a real prince? The film follows Alex Claremont-Diaz, who, following his mother’s election as president, quickly became America’s equivalent of a young royal. Handsome, charismatic, brilliant, his image is millennial gold for White House marketing.

There’s just one problem: Alex has a longstanding feud with his royal counterpart across the pond. And when the tabloids get hold of a photo of an altercation between Alex and Henry, relations between the United States and Britain take a turn for the worse. The heads of family, state and other officials devise a plan to control the damage: staging a truce between the two rivals.

What at first starts out as a fake Instagram friendship turns into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself drawn into a secret romance with a surprisingly quiet Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign, turn two nations upside down, and raise the question: can love save the world after all?

‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ premiered on Friday, August 11 on Prime Video. Photo: composition LR/Amazon Prime Video

Who are the cast of ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’?

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alexander ‘Alex’ Claremont-Diaz

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Harry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont

Sarah Shahi as Zhara Bankston

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Stephen Fry as King James III

Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz

Rachel Hillson as Nora Holleran.

