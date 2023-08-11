‘Red, white and blue blood’, the romantic comedy that features Uma Thurman in the cast, in addition to the protagonists Taylor Zakhar Pérez and Nicholas Galitzine, is based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, which is about romance between Alexander and Henry, which will pit two nations against each other. The tape is about to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, so here we will tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss the premiere.
What time does ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ premiere?
The film, which will be directed by Matthew López, who also wrote the script along with Ted Malawer, opens TODAY at7.00 pm in Peru. In case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you their respective schedule:
- Mexico: 6.00 pm
- Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- Chile: 9.00 pm
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- Spain: 2.00 am on Friday, August 11.
Official trailer for ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’
Cast of ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’
- Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alexander ‘Alex’ Claremont-Diaz
- Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Harry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor
- Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont
- Sarah Shahi as Zhara Bankston
- Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor
- Stephen Fry as King James III
- Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz
- Rachel Hillson as Nora Holleran
- Ahmed Elhaj as Percy ‘Fish’ Okon
- Polo Morin as Rafael Luna
- Aneesh Sheth as Agent Amy Chen
- Thomas Flynn as Philip Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor
- Donald Sage Mackay as Jeffrey Richards
- Akshay Khanna as Shaan Srivastava.
