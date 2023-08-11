‘Red, white and blue blood’, the romantic comedy that features Uma Thurman in the cast, in addition to the protagonists Taylor Zakhar Pérez and Nicholas Galitzine, is based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, which is about romance between Alexander and Henry, which will pit two nations against each other. The tape is about to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, so here we will tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss the premiere.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Red, white and blue blood’, cast: who are the actors and characters in the film?

Alex and Henry are the protagonists of the story, who will face two nations for their love. Photo: Prime Video

What time does ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ premiere?

The film, which will be directed by Matthew López, who also wrote the script along with Ted Malawer, opens TODAY at7.00 pm in Peru. In case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you their respective schedule:

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 am on Friday, August 11.

Official trailer for ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’

Cast of ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alexander ‘Alex’ Claremont-Diaz

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Harry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont

Sarah Shahi as Zhara Bankston

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Stephen Fry as King James III

Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz

Rachel Hillson as Nora Holleran

Ahmed Elhaj as Percy ‘Fish’ Okon

Polo Morin as Rafael Luna

Aneesh Sheth as Agent Amy Chen

Thomas Flynn as Philip Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Donald Sage Mackay as Jeffrey Richards

Akshay Khanna as Shaan Srivastava.

#Red #white #blue #blood #ESTRENO #time #movie #Prime #Video