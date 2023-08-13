Latest August 10 the film ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’ was released, a film based on the LGTBIQ+ romantic novel of the same name, which was written by Casey McQuiston in 2019 and that it was a success in sales, which is why it became a best seller. The great acceptance went from the books to the streaming, since the footage was a sensation, which motivated the public to wonder if there was a possibility of a second part. For this reason, in the following note we will tell you if this option can be given in the future.

What is known about ‘Red, White and Blue Blood 2’?

The success of the film directed by matthew lopez, who also wrote the script along with Ted Malawer, caused fans to flood social media wondering about the possibility of a sequel; however, there is still nothing confirmed by the filmmakers. The main reason is that the original story does not have a second partbut Casey McQuiston, the author, did not rule out that she could continue the plot by taking advantage of the great reception that the film had.

What is ‘Red, White and Blue Blood 2’ about?

The film tells the story of Alex Claremont-Díaz (Taylor Zakhar Pérez), who, after his mother’s election as president of the nation, becomes the American equivalent of a young member of royalty. Handsome, charismatic and brilliant, his image is invaluable to White House marketing. There’s just one problem: Alex has an open feud with his royal counterpart across the pond: Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). When the tabloids get hold of a photo of an altercation between the two, relations between the United States and Great Britain sour.

What is the cast of ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’?

These are the actors that make up the cast of ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’:

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alexander ‘Alex’ Claremont-Diaz

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Harry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont

Sarah Shahi as Zhara Bankston

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Stephen Fry as King James III

Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz

Rachel Hillson as Nora Holleran

Ahmed Elhaj as Percy ‘Fish’ Okon

Polo Morin as Rafael Luna

Aneesh Sheth as Agent Amy Chen

Thomas Flynn as Philip Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor

Donald Sage Mackay as Jeffrey Richards

Akshay Khanna as Shaan Srivastava.

Taylor Zakhar Pérez and Nicholas Galitzine star in the story based on the LGTBIQ+ story written by Casey McQuiston. Photo: Prime Video

