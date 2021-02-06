RESIDENTS in a Calpe complex described as the most ‘Instagrammed’ private building in Spain are continuing to fight plans, first mooted in 2015, for it to become an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

La Muralla Roja (The Red Wall) was designed by Catalan architect, Ricardo Bofill, and is located in the upper part of Cala de la Manzanera.

The complex was finished in the 1970’s and gives the appearance of a colorful fortress emerging from its location.

It has a series of interlocking stairs, platforms and bridges providing access to the 50 apartments.

Residents say they have been ‘tormented’ for years by tourists visiting the building and entering private areas.

On behalf of the apartment owners, the Calpe Cultural and Ecological Association (ACEC), claim that Calpe council have not replied to a written objection sent last April over the BIC move.

The BIC process started six years ago, but residents say that nobody from the council has spoken to them since then.

An ACEC statement condemned ‘the absolute lack of interest of the council in telling the residents and agreeing with them any moves to make the building a cultural asset’.

“We have become mere spectators of a process that will have many consequences on our daily lives,” the statement continued.

Warning signs have been put up to stop trespassers and the irony of the building getting BIC status would be that some kind of ‘visiting hours’ would have to be arranged.

The residents association say that they do not rule out legal action if needed to fight the BIC bid.