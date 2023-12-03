“Red Cingoli” is the title of the documentary film that Bulgari Foundation created as a tribute to Edo Ansaloni, a leading figure in European floriculture, as well as a cinematographer and photographer during the Liberation of Bologna. The title of the documentary, presented in an evening dedicated to the world of historical Roman motoring, refers to red color of the tracks of American tanks, which were re-adapted to agricultural machinery after the Second World War.

Free documentary film

The idea to paint the tracks red came from Edo’s father, Arturo, who was the owner of the family business. This practice quickly spread to many other locations. Edo, from a young age, dedicated himself to photography and on April 21, 1945 it was one of the first witnesses of the Liberation of Bologna. His images of the tanks and Allied soldiers along Via Rizzoli went around the world, in fact helping to document one of the most significant moments in Italian history.

The birth of the museum

From his experience during the war, Edo Ansaloni drew inspiration to create the evocative Freedom Memorial Museum in San Lazzaro along the Via Emilia. The museum displays one of the most important collections of military vehicles in Europe, bringing together numerous vehicles that bear witness to the period of war and Liberation. This museum represents today a important place of memory and historical knowledge.

Two cars on display

But it is above all Edo’s passion for vintage vehicles that cemented his friendship with Nicola Bulgari. Three years after Edo’s passing, Bulgari wanted to remember his great merits, not only in the artistic and documentary field, but also in the entrepreneurial field. During the screening of the documentary “Red Cingoli”, they were exhibited two important American cars from the Bulgari collection, underlining the shared interest in historic vehicles and celebrating the legacy of Edo Ansaloni.

Image: Ansa