Inter are appealing against Romelu Lukaku’s one-day suspension in the Coppa Italia, the double yellow card waved in the face of the Belgian forward by referee Massa in the first leg of the semi-final against Juventus at the Stadium. The Viale della Liberazione club will argue that the celebration after converting the penalty kick against the Bianconeri 1-1 is the classic celebration that the Belgian striker does after every goal. It had been the same, for example, after the goal for Belgium. And it was the same after the 2-0 win, again from the penalty spot, on the Benfica pitch. This is why the Viale della Liberazione club will ask the Sports Court of Appeal to cancel the second yellow card of April 4 at the Allianz Stadium and to allow Big Rom to play the return match on Wednesday 26 at San Siro.

Gesture and racial slurs

After the 1-1 penalty in Turin Lukaku had exulted by making the gesture of the military salute and putting his index finger in front of the blow. Previously he had already been “caught” by the curve of the Stadium, offended with racist bullies (hence the order to close the sector of the Sports Judge against which Juventus appealed obtaining the suspension), and after seeing the ball enter, that celebration of his had raised the temperature inside the stadium even more with new insults from the stands and the reaction of Cuadrado and other players. At that moment, no one understood that Lukaku’s intent was not provocative, but that it was just a celebration that now, by the way, many around the world are repeating. Several personalities from the world of football have sided with him asking for the cancellation of the second yellow card to set an example. In the past, in May 2007, Muntari had been lifted from the disqualification assigned on the Cagliari field following his protests for racist chants. Will the same thing happen?