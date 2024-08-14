Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 22:19

The government of São Paulo detected a large presence of toxic algae Dinophysis acuminatacausing the phenomenon known as red tide, in the cities of Cananeia, Peruíbe, Itanhaém, Praia Grande and São Sebastião, on the coast of the State.

These microalgae are toxic and can contaminate mollusks that filter seawater, such as mussels, oysters and scallops. In view of this, the state government issued a statement prohibiting the sale of these mollusks produced after 07/30/2024 until further notice.

In a statement, the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Cetesb) states that, on Tuesday, the 13th, and Wednesday, the 14th, teams from the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply (SAA) will collect samples from marine farms on the coast. The objective is to verify whether the presence of algae is greater than recommended.

The species of algae had already been identified in mid-July in Santa Catarina and later in Paraná – the algae have been moving along the country’s coast.

Diarrhea, abdominal pain and other gastrointestinal symptoms are associated with contact with the algae. The São Paulo government clarifies, however, that to date there are no records of human contamination.

“The State Health Department advises municipalities on the coast of São Paulo on the importance of monitoring and reporting these cases, even if suspected, for follow-up,” the São Paulo government said in a statement. In the event of contamination, the disease can cause gastrointestinal symptoms in the first 24 hours, and it is recommended to seek medical attention.

Cetesb is monitoring the movement of microalgae blooms by collecting seawater. Samples are being analyzed and the results will be forwarded to the authorities so that they can take the appropriate measures. The health and environmental departments of cities with concentrations of microalgae have already been alerted.

What is red tide?

The red tide phenomenon occurs when microalgae or dinoflagellate algae proliferate more than normal among ocean plankton. In their metabolic process, these algae release toxins that can contaminate the water and the animals that feed on it. In addition, it is possible for the water to take on a different color than usual, such as red, yellow and brown.

There are several types of algae that can cause red tide, and not all of them are toxic. However, biologist and professor at the USP Biosciences Institute Mariana Oliveira says that it is not safe to come into contact with the sea during this phenomenon.

“It is not normally recommended to swim during a red tide event, because there may be other types of toxins or other microorganisms that are also there, and you may have, for example, a skin reaction. However, the main effect is the contamination of fish and other marine organisms that we consume,” he said.

Regarding the causes of algae proliferation, the expert explains: “One of the possible causes is organic pollution. A greater amount of sewage being released, or agricultural inputs can allow these algae to feed and divide much more quickly than normal. The variation in sea water temperature, during a heat wave, for example, can also favor it.”

When the red tide phenomenon sets in, Mariana states that it is not possible to artificially stop it, and that efforts should focus on combating the causes and mitigating contamination. “What we can do is try to understand the causes, if there is anything that can be corrected for the future. And we need to monitor, especially coastal products, and check if the toxin levels are low so that consumption can be authorized,” she advises.

The Department of the Environment of São Sebastião reported that, due to the detection of proliferation of microalgae on the coast of the municipality, the consumption of mussels cultivated in the region is no longer recommended until the next few weeks. Collection for new analyses will be carried out this week in the mussel farming areas of Toque-Toque and Cigarras.

“In the meantime, we ask the population to avoid eating mussels until the results are released. Local mussel farmers have already been advised to suspend sales and the Health Surveillance Agency is inspecting the establishments,” it said in a statement.

In Cananéia, some restaurants have already removed oysters from their menus. The city is the largest producer in the state, delivering more than 200,000 dozen oysters to the market, especially in the capital. The Cananéia Oyster Producers Cooperative (Cooperostra) reported that most of the mollusks collected in the city are so-called mangrove oysters, which are less susceptible to contamination by microalgae.

The city government of Praia Grande reported that it is monitoring the appearance of microalgae and so far no suspected cases of human poisoning related to this occurrence have been recorded in the city’s health units. “The city administration reiterates that it will intensify this monitoring in the coming days and will also remain in contact with Cetesb.” According to the note, no beach in the city has been closed due to the phenomenon.

Coast of Santa Catarina

In July of this year, the red tide had spread along the coast of Santa Catarina, with concentrations being seen as far away as the Beira-Mar region, in the center of Florianópolis. The state is a large producer of oysters, but consumption was not banned. The Santa Catarina Environmental Institute (IMA) warned about the possible environmental impacts and health concerns.

The phenomenon was also observed in Balneário Camboriú. Experts linked the increase in the proliferation of microalgae to a combination of rainfall in Rio Grande do Sul and ocean currents that brought a mixture of fresh and salt water to Santa Catarina. Analyses carried out by the Integrated Agricultural Development Company of Santa Catarina also found the Dinophysis acuminata among the microalgae that proliferated on the state’s coast.