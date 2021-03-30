Selecting the seeds and homogenizing the production of red thyme in the high districts will be key to obtaining the Protected Designation of Origin that the producers in the area seek. For this, it is necessary for the Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Development (Imida) to carry out a research project on the ground. Imida technicians and councilors from PSOE, PP, IU and Vox visited the northern districts to see first-hand the farmlands and the traditional essential oil distiller they use. “The selection process is slow and laborious, it cannot be achieved from today to tomorrow, but it is not impossible,” Imida’s coach María José Jordán told LA VERDAD, who appreciated the good predisposition of the producers to achieve their goal. He considered it a priority to select plants to guarantee a high content of thymol and a high yield of essential oil and that all the seeds come from the same nursery.

The vice president of the Tierras Altas Aromatic Plant Producers and Transformers Association, Juan García Corbalán, pointed out that “we want the administrations to believe in our business project” to give life to an area seriously affected by depopulation. The association, made up of 44 producers from La Paca, Zarcilla de Ramos, Doña Inés and Coy, is convinced of the quality, uniqueness and purity of the plant to be used in the cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical industry, due to the special conditions in which that it grows, the characteristics of the water and the land and the altitude at which it is cultivated. About one hundred hectares are currently dedicated to the plantation of this aromatic and the production in the last year was 12,000 kilos of essence, said García Corbalán.

IU councilor Gloria Martín, one of the promoters of the initiative, indicated that “we are at a very early stage to obtain the Denomination of Origin, but very important steps have been taken” such as achieving the unity of the producers and the monitoring of some guidelines. The next challenge is to ensure that Imida “opens the future agricultural estate of the upper districts with this research project to improve the varietal characteristics as much as possible”.

He stressed that most of the producers are between the ages of 30 and 35 and that “aromatics can be the lifeline of the younger generations who want to stay in these lands.”

For his part, the councilor for Pedanías, Antonio Navarro, showed the City Council’s willingness to collaborate with the red thyme producers “in whatever they need.”