[Rassegna stampa] – The Formula 1 season is now over, but the power games inside the Ferrari team seem to have just begun. The week that accompanied teams and riders from Interlagos to Abu Dhabi was crowded with rumors regarding the future leadership of the Prancing Horse team. The indiscretions have become extremely strong and have approached in an ever so explicit way Frederic Vasseurcurrent team principal of Alfa Romeo, to the role of new number one on the wall Ferrari. A deafening noise which, however, was rather clearly denied by Maranello even through the publication of an official press release which seemed to ratify – at least apparently – the confirmation of Matthias Binotto on the bridge also for 2023.

It is no mystery that the relationship between Binotto and the team’s top driver, Charles Leclerc, is by no means idyllic. In recent days the French newspaper The Team pointed out how the two would not even speak from Silverstone, after the famous finger pointed by Binotto against the Monegasque. It is no coincidence that instead the name of Vasseur, closely linked to Leclerc, had appeared in the newspapers. Naturally, the Italian press is also dealing with the matter. Giorgio Terruzzi, from the columns of Corriere della Seratried to analyze the issue, highlighting Leclerc’s wishes and the associated risks.

“The words used by the Ferrari top management to deny the speculations regarding Binotto’s position would suggest a definitive closure of the Vasseur hypothesis […] – reads the article signed by Terruzzi – […] Vasseur, given for “burnt” […] he would have nominated himself. However, taking advantage of two decisive supports. Carlos Tavares, ad Stellantis, old friend of him and Charles Leclerc […]. Charles […] would like to work with a boss who will ensure that he is the first guide. Which, regardless of what may happen in Maranello, offers a typical and critical scenario. With some risk for the pilot. […] Leclerc has no alternative outside Ferrari. […] With John Elkann speaks often, the two attend each other […]. It remains to be seen what kind of response the supreme boss of Ferrari can give to a driver who claims a privileged position within a team deliberately made up of two strong drivers, chosen as bearers of points. […]. […]. For this reason, Leclerc’s attitude must be monitored carefully. Getting stuck would mean assuming very heavy responsibilities, especially in the event of failure. […]”.

The pages of the Sports Courier also Fulvio Solms, who added to the already complicated equation the variable represented by Sainz familynot at all convinced by the evolution of the internal feud between Leclerc and Binotto, which could have as collateral victim just Carlos Jr.”[…] Even Carlos Sainz, a stranger to these games, is now on a chaotic terrain: he would never stay to play the supporting character and in the meantime Carlos father together with Audi not only races in raids, but also talks about his son. Which will most likely be there in 2026, in the new Four Rings team to be built around Sauber. Without Vasseur“.