TF1: Durov’s French citizenship dossier was stamped red

Telegram founder Pavel Durov’s file for French citizenship has repeatedly been stamped with red “request rejected” stamps, reports TF1.

The TV channel’s source said that the businessman’s candidacy for a French passport “did not meet any of the criteria.” In particular, the country’s Foreign Ministry had complaints about the businessman’s passport: Durov confirmed his knowledge of French, but he was also required to prove that he was helping to increase “France’s influence.”

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal wrote about a meeting between Telegram founder Pavel Durov and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018. At that time, Macron offered the Telegram founder to move the messenger’s headquarters to Paris, but Durov refused. In addition, it became known that the head of state discussed the issue of granting the businessman French citizenship. In 2021, the entrepreneur received a French passport.

On Wednesday, August 28, Pavel Durov was placed under judicial supervision. He was banned from leaving France and ordered to post bail of five million euros. Durov was reportedly charged with six criminal and misdemeanor offenses.