Access to Red Square was restricted in the Russian capital, reports RIA News with reference to the representative of the FSO.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that the square was closed to the public a day earlier.

According to him, access there is limited by the decision of law enforcement agencies.

As a reminder, in St. Petersburg last weekend due to an unauthorized action blocked the Palace Square, and also restricted traffic on the streets adjacent to Nevsky Prospect.