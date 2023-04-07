Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

This is what Nancy looks like when the red spots spread across her skin. © Screenshot/[email protected]

19-year-old Nancy Morel suffers from an undiagnosed illness. Red spots keep spreading on her body. Nobody can help her.

Munich – There are ailments that can never be diagnosed and people who run from doctor to doctor – but nobody knows what’s wrong with them. Something like this can become a huge burden emotionally and psychologically. However, 19-year-old Englishwoman Nancy Morel seems to have resigned herself to her fate. Painful reddening of the skin all over her body repeatedly catches up with her. But there has been no diagnosis for six years. On the TikTok platform, the girl shares her story and encourages others.

Unknown skin disease and no diagnosis: Nancy Morel talks about her condition on TikTok

The girl’s suffering began at the age of 13, she says on her TikTok account. Since then, the 19-year-old’s skin has repeatedly developed reddening. The skin change is particularly noticeable on her face. The red spots keep disappearing and then reappearing. The disease even spreads to the oral cavity and tongue.

Unimaginable pain: “Like someone was sticking little needles into my skin”

The young woman suffers from unimaginable pain, she says herself. “It feels like someone is sticking small needles into my skin,” the 19-year-old explains to her TikTok followers. But it doesn’t always feel the same. “Sometimes it feels like a scar and sometimes it feels like an open cut,” the girl said. How severe the pain is and what kind of pain she is in depends on the current stage of healing she is in. She only takes paracetamol for the pain.

The illness was not always easy for the young woman. Especially as a teenager, she had to struggle with the pain and the external consequences. She always wanted to cover up the red spots with make-up. However, the stains shone through the foundation. Today she has accepted herself more and more as she is. Still, it took her a long time to develop that confidence: “It took me years to accept myself,” explains Nancy.

Suffering from Nancy Morel: TikTok helps the young woman to build self-confidence

With social media, she has learned more and more that she doesn’t have to be ashamed of her looks and that it helps her to build self-confidence. In addition, she can inspire others on TikTok – the app that is already blocked on politicians’ cell phones in several countries: “By helping myself to build self-confidence, I noticed that it also helps others,” says the young woman in a Tiktok video.

How the disease will continue to develop, or whether Nancy will ever get a diagnosis for her condition, is not certain. It is important, however, that she continues to persevere and brings positivity and self-love into the world with her videos.