This evening, Monday 13 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Red Sparrow, a 2018 film directed by Francis Lawrence, will be broadcast. Written by Justin Haythe, the film is the film adaptation of the novel Code Name: Diva (Red Sparrow) written by former CIA agent Jason Matthews, and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary- Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In modern Russia, the beautiful Dominika Egorova is a famous Bolshoi dancer who supports her ailing mother. Following a career-ending injury, Dominika is approached by her uncle Ivan, the deputy director of the SVR. She is tasked with seducing Dimitry Ustinov, a Russian gangster, in exchange for her mother’s continued medical care. Meeting in a bar, the two go to her private room, where he rapes her. During this act, the gangster is killed by Sergei Matorin, an SVR agent authorized by Ivan. Since Dominika witnessed the scene, Ivan offers her a choice: become an SVR agent or be executed to prevent her from telling anyone about what happened.

Nate Nash is a CIA agent working in Moscow. While meeting with an asset in Gorky Park, they are confronted by the police. Nash creates a diversion to ensure that his asset, a mole in Russian ranks with the code name “Marmo,” escapes unidentified. Nash is reassigned to the United States for creating an unpleasant situation, but he insists that he is the only person Marmo will work with. Since he cannot return to Russia, he is assigned to Budapest to re-establish contact with Marmo, as the SVR also deduces.

Dominika is sent to State School 4, a brutal training school specialized for “Sparrows”, a branch of the SVR that transforms young men and women into lethal and seductive assassins through sexpionage. Dominika excels in her training, however harsh and humiliating, and despite some friction with the Matron. Against the director’s recommendation, Ivan and General Korchnoi decide that Dominika is ready for an assignment in Budapest, to gain Nash’s trust and expose the identity of the mole Marmo.

In Budapest, Dominika lives with another Sparrow named Marta Yelenova, and is supervised by SVR station chief Maxim Volontov. Dominika comes into contact with Nash and the two fall into a spiral of attraction and deception that threatens their careers, their loyalties and the security of both nations. However, Nash quickly determines that she is a Russian intelligence agent and attempts to convince her to defect.

Red Sparrow: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Red Sparrow, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jennifer Lawrence: Dominika Egorova

Joel EdgertonNathaniel Nash

Matthias Schoenaerts: Vanya Egorov

Charlotte Rampling: Headmistress of the Sparrow School

Mary-Louise Parker: Stephanie Boucher

Jeremy Irons: Vladimir Andreievich Korchnoi

Ciarán Hinds: Alexei Ivanovich Zyuganov

Joely Richardson: Nina Egorova

Sakina Jaffrey: Trish Forsyth

Douglas HodgeMaxim Volontov

Bill Camp: Marty Gable

Thekla Reuten: Marta Yelenova

Hugh Quarshie: Simon Benford

Streaming and TV

Where to see Red Sparrow on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, 13 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.