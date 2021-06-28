Inside an abandoned outpost, surrounded by a violent sandstorm, the Executor wakes up. He’s a cyber soldier, a sort of chosen one with heavy armor and a Master Chief helmet. Hordes of zombie aliens parry before him but with unnatural promptness, with only the help of a machine gun, he routs them up to the Solar satellite cannon. On the monitor, under his stern gaze, Tharsis appears: the Martian colony seen in The Red Solstice and now conquered by a biomass virus.

The Executor has no choice but to fulfill his duty: execute, condemn. Activate Solar and initiate the liberation of Mars. As you have already understood, The Red Solstice 2 it’s pure military science fiction, like Gears of War or Halo. The detailed graphics, but in an isometric view, transports this TPS into a genre of its own: more tactical than it may seem at first glance, yet distant from the dynamics of a real-time strategy.

You will have a few moments to lay mines, collect explosives and heals, upgrade your class’s skills and give your team a hand, perhaps by finding the best barricades nearby. You will have to constantly collect ammunition and prepare to face increasingly colossal monsters. In other words, that Survivors in the title is not there as a joke: there is a strong survivalist component that represents the heart of the missions, at least when playing on higher difficulties.

You move with the right click of the mouse, while with Shift you take aim and with E you activate the automatic turret mode, which allows you to move leaving the AI ​​to aim at the nearest enemies. It is possible to equip one primary and one secondary weapon. With different shortcuts you can use objects, such as special freezing projectiles, heals or explosives.

Red Solstice 2: Survivors Developer: Ironward

Publisher: 505 Games

Version covered: Microsoft Windows

Availability: Microsoft Windows

The first thing that catches the eye, playing the campaign and passing the tutorial, is the high customization rate. There are six classes to choose from, each with unique aesthetics, weapon sets and abilities, active or passive. They are usually infinite attacks or heals, at only the cost of a slow cooldown and skill points, which recharge over time. There is a role-playing skeleton: you can take the field without skills to favor statistics, vice versa you could bet only on numerical bonuses, leaving aside the situational strengths of your favorite class.

But be careful to distort your role. Especially in multiplayer. From the Medic it is legitimate to expect area heals and from the Stormtrooper the first line. Heavy Support, Demoman, Sniper and Recon are classes that, as the names imply, boast for example bonuses with explosive weapons, stealth skills and techniques that enhance range and critical hits. After this first phase of customization (but not everything is available in the early stages of the game), during a game you will be able to enhance individual skills, so that each run is slightly different.

In Red Solstice 2: Survivors you will explore the abandoned colonies of Mars.

The story missions are interesting and more varied than in the predecessor. We move between isolated dams, in terraformed Mars, up to more desert and claustrophobic scenarios. A fog of war makes exploration intriguing. The secondary and multiplayer missions, on the other hand, often reproduce the usual urban map: wide but basically too symmetrical and predictable. The narrative context is solid but overall generic, even if it does not lack a bit of gray morale and some nice concepts.

The Solstice that gives the game its name, for example, is the result of decades of uncontrolled terraforming: an increasingly massive violent storm that will one day destroy all life on the red planet. To the AI ​​and humans left on Mars the arduous task of postponing the disastrous phenomenon as much as possible, chasing away biomass and finding a new place to call home.

If the starting gameplay is that of an isometric TPS with a focus on preparation and the tactical component, there is no lack of secondary activities. There is in fact a management component, very interesting, to be faced before each mission. In fact, you can take advantage of mineral resources to upgrade laboratories and armaments, discover details on history and visit all the colonies on the planet.

Graphically there is a big leap forward compared to the previous The Red Solstice.

A value called “Infestation” increases over time if you do not complete side missions or research to reduce it. In the event that it reaches the maximum value, it will be Game Over: a strange gimmick in the context, a bit roguelite, and threatening only by playing at high difficulty.

Among the negative notes a column of little impact, except for some military march in the menus. Graphically we are there, but we would expect more maps when it comes to multiplayer missions. Red Solstice 2 has menus that are too intricate (but we liked the UI) and on normal difficulty, although balanced, it is particularly simple. Fortunately, thanks to the recent patch 1.2, you can change the difficulty at any time and the challenge according to your tastes.

PvE multiplayer is the real highlight of the title. You can invite your friends to your campaign or you can search for missions online. At the moment it is easy to find games, but our advice is to buy the title only if you already have at least one certain ally you can count on, a friend with whom to share the experience. The single player, in fact, lacks the adrenaline that the FPS campaigns of this genre have. Furthermore, there are few orders that you can give to your allies, as it could happen in an RTS.

The UI is very readable, with clearly visible shortcuts and mission indicators. Hovering reveals item and skill descriptions.

Red Solstice 2: Survivors, in conclusion, is a compact game with clear intentions, to be enjoyed in multiplayer. Unfortunately, if you don’t like waves of hordes and a certain amount of challenge, such as to push you to play with the toughest difficulties, you risk getting bored quickly.

But if you dream of mowing down rivers of aliens embracing your laser machine guns, if you have a group of friends who are ready to fill a hi-tech structure with explosives in which to barricade you together, this title is for you.