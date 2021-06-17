Red Solstice 2 is finally out and, after having previously tried it in the preview on Game Legends, the time has come for final review. Certainly this final version has seen major technical improvements over the Alpha and this has encouraged us from the beginning in view of the evaluation of the overall gaming experience.

Red Solstice 2: Survivors, finally here we are

Red Solstice 2: Survivors puts us in the shoes of a soldier in a special task force called the Cell, with the aim of fighting the alien menace of mutants STROLL born from a dangerous virus. The Earth was annihilated 117 years earlier and the Cell is humanity’s last hope. A simple but functional opening, considering that the narrative plot is certainly not the pivot of the game and indeed it is an accessory. The strong point is obviously the gameplay, which in the final version finally reaches its full potential. The kind of game is that of one strategic top-down shooter, enriched by RPG mechanics derived from MOBA games (such as League of Legends). The player’s skill will certainly be important during the various missions, but the management of the character’s skills will be of equal importance, choosing to focus on the right ones at the right time as you level up during the mission. The mechanics derived from the moba is that of single-session leveling, if it is not clear what we mean, let’s move on to a practical example.

Imagine starting any mission: once started, the character starts at level 1 and we will be able to assign 3 level points to our skills (unlike mobas, we can immediately max out the skills). As we clear the hordes of STROLL, we take experience points and level up, which will allow us to put a new level point on one of our skills that does not already have 4. When we finish a mission and start another, we start again from level 1 in the same way, therefore it is essential to understand which skills to focus on from mission to mission, optimizing the level points as well as your resources. Among other things to underline as the definitive formula of the final version of Red Solstice 2, in the analysis for the review, it certainly seemed ideal for how the game is structured in terms of skill management and level points. This brings us to the next point of the analysis on gameplay, in comparison to the alpha.

At the end of the preview some time ago, the flaw that we felt most to point out was the balance of difficulty, in our opinion too set downwards. It made it appear Red Solstice 2: Survivors too easy even a more advanced difficulties, but today in the full review we are happy to point out how this problem was almost completely Resolved. This is not a prohibitive game experience at maximum difficulty, but now if you are not actually skilled in strategic shooters like this it will be really difficult to complete even the most mundane missions. Also trying the difficulty levels intermediate, it is even more noticeable how the scalability has been taken care of in a more precise way. Also there fluidity it has been improved, with probably an equally accurate refinement and optimization work, but we will talk about the technical sector shortly. Returning to gameplay we found the missions all very much pleasant and challenging at the right point, which if you play without co-op they are really tough and it will give you a lot of satisfaction to finish them yourself. Obviously when it comes to co-op they are less of a challenge, but the constant hordes of more advanced difficulties will give a hard time even to groups of close-knit players.

Speaking of co-op, we would like to point out as the choice of make resettable, and obviously rebuildable, the skill tree is one exceptional gem. Allows you to play alone with one build and create special ones when playing in co-op with other players, among other things having the possibility to save them in presets that you can reload everytime. They are details, but they make the difference between a good game and a great game. THE progress made in balancing they have also given new life to a not very usable component in the alpha version, which is the optional exploration of maps. Before the reward of this action, namely the obtaining of gadget and special ammunition, it was useless because as mentioned the game was too easy to play. Now the music changes and how, as the greatest difficulty prompts you to explore for extra ammo and useful gear to survival.

I also applaud all boundary feature, primarily the forge which allows us to unlock, among other things, new weapons useful for having the best possible equipment depending on the map and mission. Variety which enhances the multiplayer, actually creating real classes that give synergy with their own comrades. Well done too the skill tree, which as mentioned is resettable to play in co-op but in general it is done quite well. Nothing exceptional or revolutionary, perhaps the only flaw is the don’t give much sense of concrete progression before a certain advancement, but it has no real problems or flaws whatsoever either. We close the secondary features with the globe of Mars, easy to navigate and intuitive in its interactions. By scanning it we will be able to find new ones side quest to complete, in order to receive experience points for the skill tree and various types of resources for the forge.

A really not bad technical sector …

The sector technical and sound of Red Solstice 2: Survivors, already laudable in the alpha version, is also improved in this final version of the game and is definitely the best pro in this review. Not because the game is not beautiful first of all to play, indeed, but the Unreal Engine in Red Solstice 2 it was used very well indeed and played at maximum details and in 4k it’s really very immersive. Immersiveness also facilitated by a solid sound compartment without smudging, highly recommended to play it with headphones or a pair of earphones. However, it is a scalable game, also able to turn on PC mid-range and low-end with some compromises. Also worth noting are the merits in the artistic direction, with well-made settings, not only graphically but also and above all aesthetically. Soldier models are also curated, more than you might expect from a top-down game, and this level of healing gives a beautiful glimpse of monitor a little more large.

… And something to file

Red Solstice 2: Survivors is a solid video game in so many things, but in the seat of review you can’t ignore a couple of off-key notes (anyway not debilitating). The first is the variety of missions, that they are not too different one from the other and often the main quest they are simply a little longer. We try to give variety with various types of objectives, but in the end we will practically never do anything other than “recover person x” or “activate / deactivate machine y”. replayability it is partly given to play the missions with your friends, a bit like it happens in other games with hordes of enemies to be eliminated, but in single-player there is a bit of monotony. The second flaw is the presence of some little ones game exploit, such as missions where there are areas manned by allies that endlessly exterminate hordes of incoming enemies, which allows us to get in properties behind them and receive truckloads of free experience points doing absolutely nothing. In this case it is an oversight, which will likely be corrected in future patches. As mentioned, however, nothing that really ruins the gaming experience.

Definitely Red Solstice: 2 Survivors it is definitely a recommended game, perfect for those who love horde games and, of course, for those who appreciate strategic shooters or science fiction themed games. A very good game overall by Ironward and 505 Games, which therefore deserves an excellent rating.