One of the novelties that came to Netflix is Sky Rojo, Spanish series starring the renowned actress Lali Espósito and created by Alex Pina (La casa de papel) with Esther Martínez Lobato.

The show premiered last Friday, March 19 and grabbed thousands of viewers from the streaming giant with its eight episodes of 25 minutes each. Given its great success, users wonder if they will see a continuation of the show.

Will Red Sky have a second season?

To the joy of the public, before the fiction was released, the creators Álex Pina and Esther Lobato confirmed, for the Sensacine medium, that Red Sky will have a second installment.

“Right now we have written and shot two seasons with an open ending. Of course the characters go a long way and that is in the end what marks if you have another season or not. It’s the character design. The story at the end is the least of it ”, mentioned the manager.

Likewise, Pina assured that she does not remove the production of a third installment from her plans, so everything would depend on the good acceptance of the program by viewers.

When will season 2 of Red Sky arrive on Netflix?

Red sky season 2 It still does not have a confirmed premiere date on Netflix, so it will have to wait for an official statement from the streaming giant to know all the details.

What is Red Sky about?

The series follows in the footsteps of Carol, Gina and Wendy, three women who work in a brothel called Las Novias, a place operated by the pimp Romeo. The plot takes a turn when the young women decide to flee the brothel, even if it means risking their lives to achieve it.