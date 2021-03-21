Red Sky is the new Netflix sensation. The Spanish series by the creator of La casa de papel, Alex Pina, premiered on Friday, March 19, and caught viewers’ attention.

With only eight episodes, the show managed to position itself in the top 10 on the streaming giant’s platform. Below, we mention who the main cast of the show is and what role they play.

What are the characters in Red Sky?

Lali Esposito as Wendy

Wendy is a young woman who comes to Las Novias to overcome her low economic condition. Her determined and courageous way of behaving will infect her friends with problems.

Verónica Sánchez as Coral

The woman plays one of the workers at the Las Novias brothel. She entered the club in order to escape her murky past. Her serene and elegant personality hides a terrible secret.

Yany Prado as Gina

The third protagonist is Gina, who is also part of the Las Novias brothel. Compared to her peers, she enters the club to work as a waitress. However, when he discovers the true situation of the place, he seeks to flee from there.

Asier Etxeandia as Romeo

This character is the pimp and owner of Las Novias. With a cold and calculating personality, he will put the three protagonists of his nightclub in a tight spot.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Moses

Moses is Romeo’s faithful companion. Devotion to his boss has led him to obey his orders even though he does not agree with everything he tells him.

Enric Auquer as Christian

In the series, Enric is introduced as the younger brother of Moisés. This character will do everything to get money to satisfy his different addictions.

What is Red Sky about?

The series follows in the footsteps of Carol, Gina and Wendy, three women who work in a brothel called Las Novias, a place operated by the pimp Romeo. The plot takes a turn when the young women decide to flee the brothel, even if it means risking their lives to achieve it.