Released in March this year on Netflix, the series developed by Álex Pina, creator of The Money Heist, in collaboration with Esther Martínez Lobato, the mind behind El embarcadero, has confirmed its season 2.

Through a video on their social networks, streaming shared with their followers the news and also the release date of their new episodes.

Red Sky Season 2 Release Date

In the announcement, Netflix revealed that Red Sky season 2 can be seen from July 23, 2021.

What is Red Sky about?

The fiction focuses on the story of three prostitutes, an Argentine, a Cuban and a Spanish, who flee from the club in which they lived. They not only decide to change their lives, but they will start an emergency trip after seriously injuring the pimp who was holding them there.

The trio will go on a road trip knowing that, after what they have done, death is more than assured. With several crimes on their backs that prevent them from going to the police, the hitmen of their former boss will pursue them throughout Spain. They only have two options left: flee or face their pursuers.

Red Sky season 2 cast

Without knowing the fate of Romeo and Moisés, everything indicates that most of the faces of the first installment will be present in the new episodes. Among them are: Verónica Sanchez (Coral), Lali Espósito (Wendy), Yany Prado (Gina), Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Moisés), Enric Auquer (Christian) and Asier Etxeandia (Romeo).