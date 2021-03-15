Everything is excessive in ‘Red Sky’. And it doesn’t seem like an involuntary decision, far from it. Everything is deliberately out of turn. Nothing is hinted at, nothing is suggested. Everything is underlined, so that the intention of each sequence, each maxim, each gesture is very clear. The new series by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato for Netflix takes references from one side to the other and plays several suits in order to catch an audience that is finding it increasingly difficult to pay attention, who is distracted by any excuse and does not hesitate to put aside a fiction at the slightest change. The oversupply makes us feel powerful in that regard.

Aware of this, of the times, of the platform for which it has been conceived, ‘Sky Rojo’ is designed to engage from the first moment, for a quick and joyous consumption without much pretensions, to become a guilty pleasure, to enjoy it and forget it in the same afternoon. And how do you achieve something like that? The creators of the Vancouver production company have used all the mechanisms in their power to achieve this, starting with the footage. They have bet on short episodes, of 25 minutes, a duration more typical of a comedy than a thriller, but which in this case favors the dramatic rhythm that it is intended to print. The season consists of eight installments, so it can be seen in less than four hours. That said, a good evening plan for a silly Sunday.

In the script all kinds of preliminary have been saved in order to get into the subject as soon as possible. It is not going to be that somebody thinks that ‘Red Sky’ has another pretension that the one to entertain at all costs. So in the first minute they give us a lapidary presentation of the protagonist and her surroundings: “I am the favorite whore of a pimp, before I was a housewife, and before that a biologist.” All this with that omnipresent voice-over that Pina and company like so much. Can the text be continued with an even stronger phrase? Hold my cubata. There he goes: “My pimp’s name is Romeo and he’s the second biggest son of a bitch I know.” We have already met the protagonist, we must quickly know who the antagonist is, who has the name of a Shakespearean tragedy to make matters worse. And from there we jumped to the main stage: “This is my club, here we spend our nights on a red sky sofa, trying to look wonderful enough for some despicable guys to make love to us. Do you want me to suck your eggs, darling? ». Indeed, they are surpassed line by line. Because ‘Red Sky’ is thought from an exaggeration. And only from there can it be understood. The good thing about this is that in the first minute you already know what is going to be offered and you can accept it and enter fully, or decline it and look for something more relaxed.

Enric Auquer and Miguel Ángel Silvestre in ‘Red Sky’.

How does someone survive such a thunderous success as ‘La casa de papel’? That series, which an unknown person Álex Pina wrote for Antena 3, which he carefully explored in the tradition of fictions about robberies, in the style of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, which bet on an aesthetic and a montage that is not very common in our audiovisuals to catch the viewer younger, it became an unprecedented Spanish success in the world. That offers a lot of opportunities but can also act as a slab for a creator. Survive or die from a previous triumph.

The next thing we saw of this factory was ‘The jetty’, but the truth is that this proposal was underway before those of the theft to the National Mint rose as celebrities. The production was going in other directions but it was already warning of the excesses (‘Whatthefucks’ without stopping) that these creators were going to turn into a house brand. From there we went – already on Netflix, with a blank contract for them to do whatever they wanted – to ‘White Lines’, story about a DJ, whose body appears twenty years after his disappearance. This motivates her sister to go to Ibiza to rebuild her last hours of life and find out what happened. In this one glimpsed the fascination for the unbridled rhythm and for the parodic characters. The problem is that nothing worked as it should in that one. It was difficult to get into the story, the characters were weak and the interest was diluted as the minutes passed.

Possibly from that test bench came the final version of ‘Sky Rojo’, which imitate Tarantino to exhaustion but who also looks for aesthetic and technical references in comics such as those by Charles Forsman or in film classics such as ‘Fargo’, by the Coens, without forgetting national names such as Urbizu or Bajo Ulloa from ‘Airbag’; that the pasta has been left on a soundtrack in which Enrique Morente and Hombres G coexist; and who tries all the time to look like a video clip. Nothing is new in this series of whores, pimps and blood in abundance. A forward flight of three women trapped in a hell, in which everything explodes and recomposes itself at every moment. We have seen it more than once on the screen, but it is so well designed, so rhythmic, that it works perfectly.

Asier Etxeandia in ‘Red Sky’.

And it is not easy, because, as I never tire of repeating, this production is carried away by the clichés, coherence goes sideways and forces the characters into impossible and grotesque situations all the time. In the latter, the work of actors such as Miguel Ángel Silvestre or Enric Auquer, as medium-sized hit men, is commendable. The objective of ‘Red Sky’ is not to transcend or invent anything, it is to put the viewer in an addictive universe from which they cannot or want to leave until they know what fate will bring to the three main heroines. Is there something that Netflix and its users like more than a product with these characteristics? Well that, let’s not get super, we all know what we are going to when we enter certain places.