One of the most anticipated series for March released its trailer. Netflix revealed the first images of Red sky, new story of Álex Pina, creator of Lto paper house, in collaboration with Esther Martínez Lobato, mind behind El embarcadero.

The fiction stars Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito, among others, and has been recorded in much of Spain.

What is Red Sky about?

The fiction focuses on the story of three prostitutes, an Argentine, a Cuban and a Spanish, who flee from the club in which they lived. They not only decide to change their lives, but they will start an emergency trip after seriously injuring the local pimp.

The trio of women will set out on a road trip knowing that, after what they have done, death is more than assured. With several crimes on their backs that prevent them from going to the Police, the hitmen of their former boss will persecute them throughout Spain. They only have two options left: flee or stand up to their pursuers.

Netflix Red Sky Trailer

The Red Sky’s first season will consist of eight episodes 25 minutes and will have an “innovative” format, according to Álex Pina.

The production began its recordings in November 2019 with the intention that the series would arrive in 2020, but, as has happened with the rest of fictions, it had to suspend its work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the passage of time, actors and production team were able to return to work to complete the recording of the episodes that are part of the first season. Currently, they continue the recording stage.

Release date of Red Sky on Netflix

Sky Rojo will arrive on Netflix on March 19, 2021.