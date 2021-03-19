Two topics as current as human trafficking and female empowerment converge in the new series of Netflix, Red sky. In this proposal, a Spanish production created by the same authors of The Money Heist, Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, there is spectacularity, drama and a lot of action.

The protagonists played by Lali Espósito, Verónica Sánchez and Yany Prado embody rebellious women, modern heroines, with a very 2021 video clip aesthetic. And not suitable for minors.

The trio formed by Wendy (Espósito), Coral (Sánchez) and Gina (Prado) is in charge of three actresses who, in addition, cover a very broad Spanish-American range (Lali is Argentine; Sánchez, Spanish, and Prado, Cuban), representative of a geography that suffers from this problem.

Lali Espósito, Verónica Sánchez and a story about human trafficking. PHOTO: NETFLIX

The series, of 8 chapters in this first seasonIt does not give respite like these girls, victims of trafficking, who flee from their pimps and risk their lives every minute do not.

The Bridal Club, where these women, along with many others, are forced into prostitution, is the nightmare that no one wants to experience. In that den sex is reduced to its worst forms: rape, abuse, exploitation. In fact, Espósito herself declared that filming those scenes was not the most pleasant part of the project. “It was heavy,” clarified the actress.

Coral, Wendy and Gina come together, complement each other and, just as they are twinned in the tragedy, they decide to do the same to find a better life, regardless of whether they take a few in that escape. They have nothing to lose in the face of the slavery of their daily life.

Coral, the Spanish Verónica Sánchez. PHOTO: NETFLIX

What many viewers It can make noise and generate controversy, it is the ornate aesthetic like a comic, especially in the sensuality of the female characters that this series proposes.

Even in the choice of villains that fall on actors such as Miguel Angel Silvestre (Moisés), Asier Etxeandia (Romeo) and Enric Auquer (Christian), whom the public is used to seeing in other types of characters, is also at stake. the same resource. The first two were seen together in Velvet, in a completely different register.

Some may wonder if aestheticizing a subject as painful and dramatic as human trafficking is enough to raise awareness or is trivialize it with the sole purpose of generating entertainment.

Miguel Angel Silvestre is Moisés, right-hand man of the pimp Romeo in “Red Sky”, the new Netflix series.

The creators defend themselves arguing that, far from the documentary, a subject like that of Red sky It can also bring awareness from another genre, with adventure, action at a thousand per hour and even with some share of comedy. “The idea is to sneak into people’s homes in the form of entertainment and hit them with messages all the time,” said Pina, avoiding possible criticism.

Filmed on stages in Tenerife, the burning landscape of the Canary Islands contrasts with the interior of the club / brothel that hides under neon lights and incandescent glare an aberrant and repudiable reality, managed by unscrupulous men.

The forced exposure of the bodies is directly proportional to the violence suffered by the victims, who survive in that reality, each in their own way, as best they can.

“Bitches or free”says Wendy, the most daring and haranguing her companions to flee from hell, breathing adrenaline.

With several winks that could even be a tribute to Thelma & Louise, these girls have in their favor all the water that flowed from that emblematic movie of 30 years ago. And they enforce it.

