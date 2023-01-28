Red shoes and the seven dwarfs: plot, characters, voice actors and streaming of the film

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs is a 2019 film written and directed by Sung-ho Hong.

Plot

Seven hero princes, after defeating a dragon and saving the Fairy Princess, are cursed by the latter for having attacked her as she was considered a witch because of her appearance: the spell, which transforms them into chubby green-skinned dwarfs every once they are looked at by someone, it can only be broken by the kiss of the most beautiful woman in the world.

A year later, in the kingdom of Favolilandia, Princess Snow White finds her father’s diary, who has recently passed away: the man, who had been a widower for some time, decided to remarry Regina, considered a witch but not by him, because she could not believe that it was because she was a very beautiful woman; over time, however, several people at court began to disappear, and when the king discovered his wife intent on talking to a disturbing tree animated by a magic mirror, he understood the reality of things and, knowing he had little time available, he wrote to his daughter to look up The Fabulous Seven. Having found her enchanted apple tree indicated by her father, Snow White grabs her two fruits which become a pair of red shoes, which once worn physically transform her making her tall and slender; she is discovered soon after by Regina (who however does not recognize her), but she manages to escape thanks to a flying broom. Regina consults the magic mirror, from which she learns that the fugitive is now the most beautiful woman of all.

Snow White awakens in the house of the dwarves, where she is surprised to discover her new appearance and, to maintain anonymity, claims to be called Red Shoes; after having saved the girl (who left in the woods at night because she was convinced she had seen her father) from the attack of a large wooden rabbit (subsequently “tamed” by them), the dwarfs think of how to make her fall in love with her to break her curse. The following day Arthur takes her to the city, but Snow White is discovered by two guards sent by Prince Average (who wants to invite prestigious guests to his birthday party, and to whom Regina has proposed a pact) who recognize her from a wanted poster: to mislead them, Snow White takes off her shoes, regaining their original appearance, but when she risks being attacked by some soldiers anyway, Merlin knocks them out and walks away without knowing that it’s the same girl. Snow White puts on the shoes again and, in fleeing again from the two guards, she drops the poster that she had drawn to find her father again; then Merlin reproduces it on a field of violets.

Red shoes and the seven dwarfs: characters and voice actors

We have seen the plot of Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs, but what are the characters and voice actors of the animated film? Below is the complete list:

Baby K: Snow White / Little Red Shoes

Pio D’Antini: Merlin

Amedeo Grieco: Arthur / magic mirror

Anna Cesareni: Queen

Emiliano Coltorti: Prince Average

Gabriele SabatiniJack

Alessandro BudroniHans

Gianfranco Miranda: Pino

Simone D’Andrea: Noki

Francesco De Francesco: Kio

Marco Mete: White King

Serena Cianfriglia: teddy bear 1

Matilde Ferraro: teddy bear 2

Adrian Alto: Bear 3

Alessandro Messina: guard 1

Marco Fumarola: guard 2

