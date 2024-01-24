White House: 3 Houthi missiles against 2 ships in the Red Sea

The Houthis launched three missiles against two ships in the Red Sea: US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Red Sea: Two American cargo ships attacked off the coast of Yemen

Two US-flagged cargo ships carrying Department of Defense and State Department materials were attacked off the coast of Yemen. This was reported by official US sources. The US Navy managed to intercept some of the incoming hits. Houthi rebels are suspected of the attack. The ships involved, the two container ships Maersk Detroit and Maersk Chesapeake, were escorted by US Navy units. According to reports from the Danish shipowner Maersk, there was no damage to the crew, ships or cargo.

In a video released by the IDF, protesters in Rafah call for the release of the hostages

The IDF released a video of a refugee protest in Rafah on social media this afternoon. The protesters are asking to be able to return to their homes in the North. They also demand the release of the hostages by Hamas. “Yes to the release of prisoners”, referring to the hostages.

Palestinians in Gaza demand the release of the Israeli hostages today. IDF spokesperson reports that Palestinian protest near a hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza saw men, women, and children expressing their anger at the situation Hamas, and especially Sinwar, have caused… pic.twitter.com/TTWDFAh2x0 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 24, 2024

2 ships reverse course in the Red Sea after nearby explosions

Two ships of the Danish company Maersk that were sailing in the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, made a U-turn after explosions were heard nearby. The cargoes, flying the US flag, were escorted by the US Navy, which “intercepted several hits”. “The US Navy has turned both ships around and is escorting them back to the Gulf of Aden,” Maersk said in a statement, adding that the crew was unharmed and there was no damage to the cargo.

Protest blocks Kerem Shalom, “help if hostages are released”

The Kerem Shalom crossing, through which aid enters Gaza, was blocked for five hours due to a protest by an Israeli organisation. The “Mothers of fighting soldiers” ask that the entry of the trucks be linked to “the return of the hostages and the disarmament of Hamas”.

Israel: There will be no ceasefire with Hamas

“There will be no ceasefire” in the war Israel is waging in the Gaza Strip. Because “in the past there were truces for humanitarian purposes, but Hamas violated them”. Israeli government spokeswoman Ilana Stein made this clear in a briefing, explaining that “Israel will not give up on the destruction of Hamas, the return of the hostages and the elimination of the threat to Israel's security from the Gaza Strip.”

READ ALSO: Israel, war fuels anti-Semitism. 48% say yes to the two states

Sign up for WhatsApp

