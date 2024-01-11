“I won't be anticipating our moves one way or another. We will do what we have to do to counter and defeat these threats that the Houthis continue to turn to commercial navigation on the Red Sea”. This is how John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, responded to the question about rumors regarding intensifying preparations for US and allied raids against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Also the spokesperson of the Pentagon, General Pat Ryder, did not want to comment on the news coming from the British press regarding a potential action against the Houthi rebels. “I will not anticipate or speculate on any potential future operations,” he said, responding to reporters, “I believe that the statement from several nations that there will be consequences if the attacks do not stop, you speak for yourself. And here I stop.”

Also US Secretary Antony Blinken he made it clear that other attacks could lead to a rapid response: “I will not communicate what could happen – he said – all I can say is that if this continues, there will be consequences”.

Sunak calls emergency government meeting

And while rumors are increasing about the preparation of action by the United Kingdom and the United States against the Houthi rebels in Yemen following the attacks in the Red Sea, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has called a government meeting.

According to what the Times revealed, a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee took place this morning followed by one of the National Security Council. The meetings were called after US and UK naval forces destroyed “multiple attack drones” launched by the Houthis, in what appeared to be the largest attack launched by Yemen-based forces. Britain's Defense Secretary, Grant Shapps, has warned that new action will be taken if the attacks continue, as concern grows over the blockade of a crucial trade route.