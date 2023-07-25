Red Sea | The UN pumps a million barrels of oil out of a rusting tanker – “Ticking time bomb”

The tanker has been anchored 50 kilometers off the coast of Yemen since the 1980s. The platform has not been serviced since the war broke out in Yemen.

UN announced on Tuesday that it had started pumping a huge amount of oil out of a rusting supertanker in the Red Sea. The cargo of the tanker FSO Safer is more than one million barrels of crude oil.

The giant ship has not been serviced since war broke out in Yemen eight years ago between the Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres said the organization is working to defuse the world’s biggest ticking time bomb. The price of the operation is about 143 million dollars.

If the oil ended up in the sea, it would cause destruction, the cleanup of which would cost about 20 billion dollars.

