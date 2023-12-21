Red Sea | The rebel attacks have a surprising consequence: Shipping companies' stock prices skyrocket

The market values ​​of the largest shipping companies have risen by a total of more than 20 billion euros since December 12.

Houthi rebels attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea have increased the prices of cargo between Asia and the West.

Insurance premiums in the Red Sea and near the coast of Yemen have increased. When the Suez Canal no longer dares to be used as before, cargo ships have to go around Africa.

This has led to longer routes and a decrease in supply, the US financial news agency Bloomberg writes.

For example, MSC Mediterranean Shipping, the world's largest container shipping company, announced on December 16 that it would stop operating on the Suez Canal.

Bloomberg fat on Thursday, December 21, that the market values ​​of the largest listed shipping companies had increased since December 12 by a total of 22 billion dollars, or about 20 billion euros.

The attacks on the ships clearly accelerated on December 12. At that time, a cruise missile was fired from the area controlled by the Houthi rebels, which damaged the Norwegian-flagged tanker Strinda.

Measuring the price development of shares of large cargo shipping companies Solactive Global Shipping Index the combined market value of the tracking companies, i.e. the combined value of all stocks, rose to almost 190 billion dollars on Wednesday.

On December 12, the corresponding market value was more than 166 billion dollars.

According to Bloomberg's estimate, hundreds of unlisted cargo shipping companies will also benefit from Red Sea raids as freight rates rise.

of Yemen the Houthi rebels have threatened to attack every Israeli-bound ship in the Red Sea if medicine and food are not delivered to Gaza.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2015. The Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, and the Yemeni government, supported by Saudi Arabia and the United States, are on opposite sides in the civil war.