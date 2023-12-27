Red Sea, the new war front. Iran's moves and the US response

The situation in Red Sea is falling, a new front has now effectively opened up war. Iranthrough the militias Houthis of Yemen, affects the merchant ships blocking world trade as a signal of support for Hamas It is against Israel. This time, as claimed by the same group in a statement, it was a commercial ship of the giant that was targeted Msc. United, as stated by a spokesman for the Yemeni armed militias, was “targeted with missiles naval after having ignored three calls warning”. It is not clear whether and what connection the merchant ship has with the Jewish state, the primary target of Houthi attacks since the beginning of the war between Israel And Hamas.

“The Houthi attacks against Israel are terrorist actionsand they are a problem for the world”, military spokesman Daniel was keen to underline Hagariremember how they “happen below the leadership of Iranthrough Iranian intelligence and combat assets”. The new attacks by the Houthis come in the aftermath of Israel's killing of a leading general of Tehran's Revolutionary Guards, targeted by a targeted raid near Damascus, Syria Sayyed Razi Mousavi, the eliminated general, was believed to be responsible for the transfer of weapons and funding to allied Shia militias in Syria and Lebanon on behalf of the Revolutionary Guards. They move too USA, 12 drones and 5 missiles shot down. First interventions of the task force wanted by Biden of which he is also part Italy.

