Yemen’s Houthis have released a video showing an attack in the Red Sea on the Greek-owned vessel MV Tutor. The sinking of the ship was confirmed and also verified by Reuters. The Tutor was hit by missiles and a remote-controlled boat loaded with explosives. This is the second sinking of a commercial ship targeted by the Houthis since November, in a strategy of attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.



