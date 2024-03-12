JERUSALEM. The Italian destroyer Caio Duilio shot down two drones in the Red Sea, probably launched by the Houthis. This was reported by sources from the Italian Ministry of Defense. The Italian ship is part of the European Union operation Aspides, aimed at safeguarding the trade routes off the Yemeni coast and in the Red Sea, attacked by the pro-Iranian group.

Israel, around a hundred rockets launched from Lebanon



Duilio had already foiled a similar attack about ten days ago. Since last November, in support of Gaza, the Yemeni Houthis have begun to target maritime traffic in the area. At first the rebels threatened to target only Israeli ships or those destined for the Jewish country. Then when an Anglo-American operation was launched in support of shipping, the rebels announced that they would also strike the ships of the two countries. Duilio's entry into the field led the Yemeni group to threaten to also strike Italian targets.

This morning, even before dawn, the Houthis targeted a Liberian-flagged ship passing in the Gulf of Aden, the Pinocchio, with two missiles, describing the vessel as American. During the night, Anglo-American forces struck at least seventeen Houthi positions in Yemen, causing eleven victims. The pro-Iranian group has threatened to increase attacks during Ramadan.