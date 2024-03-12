Red Sea, tension rises: the Italian ship Duilio shoots down two drones

The ship Caio Duilioas part of the European Union operation Aspides, shot down, in implementation of the principle of self-defense, two aerial drones. The Defense General Staff made this known, recalling that the operation Aspides has the task of defending freedom of navigation and trade routes. Nave Duilio continues its activity.

Red Sea, Houthis threaten escalation against US and UK

US forces announced Monday evening that they had destroyed an underwater drone and anti-ship ballistic missiles in a series of strikes against naval positions. Yemeni Houthi rebels, who are threatening to “intensify” their operations in the Red Sea during Ramadan in support of the people of Gaza. In a statement, the US Command for Middle East (Centcom) said it carried out six strikes that “destroyed” this underwater drone and “18 anti-ship ballistic missiles” in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen after firing at a vessel in the Red Sea.

This vessel – the “Pinocchio”, “owned by Singapore and flying the Liberian flag”, according to Centcom – had reported “the sound of an explosion nearby” when it was southwest of the Yemeni port of Salif, according to the British maritime safety agency UKMTO. According to the UKMTO and Centcom, the crew is unharmed and the ship suffered no damage. The attack was claimed overnight by Houthi rebels, who said they targeted the ship “with precision”. Yemen's official Saba news agency reported US raids in the Houthi-controlled Saada sector in northern Yemen.