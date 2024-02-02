“An Italian ship” should participate in the Aspides mission, in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which will be “a defensive mission, not just an accompanying one. For the seat we will see: Greece, France, but there may be a rotation.” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani says this in Brussels. “It's not so much who will be in command – he adds – but what he will do. We are a country dedicated to exports: 40% of maritime exports pass through the Suez Canal”.