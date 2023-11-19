An Israeli ship was reportedly hijacked by Yemen’s Houthi militias while sailing the waters of the Red Sea. This was reported by al-Arabiya, specifying that there were 22 people on board. But the Israel Defense Forces clarified that “it is not an Israeli ship.”

The ship seized by the Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea was sailing between Turkey and India “with an international civilian crew”, the Israeli Defense Forces declared, speaking of “a very serious event on a global level”, but specifying that it did not There were Israeli citizens on board.

Since yesterday morning, Haaretz reports, the ship has not transmitted its position. The last trace of the freighter – carrying vehicles from Turkey to India – is in waters near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This morning Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea announced on Telegram that the group would target all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or that fly the flag of the Jewish state. Sarea had invited all countries to recall their fellow citizens serving on the indicated ships.