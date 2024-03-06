“The Yemeni armed forces carried out an operation during which they attacked two US destroyers in the Red Sea.” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree told Yemeni television channel Al Masirah, adding that the militants used anti-ship missiles and drones in the attack.

“The next phase” to the attacks in the Red Sea will be “open to large and broad developments and the Yemeni armed forces have many cards they have not resorted to” is the threat that came yesterday from the Defense Minister of the Houthi rebel government, Muhammad Nasser Al-Atifi.

In a statement reported by the media of the pro-Iranian Shiite group, Al-Atifi spoke of “a price that will be very high for the decision-making centers in Washington, London and Tel Aviv”, inviting the countries that “blindly follow the USA and the Great Britain not to commit foolishness by forming suspicious alliances that will lead them to an uncalculated clash with Yemen and its armed forces.”