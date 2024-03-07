After the Houthi militia began attacking container ships in the Red Sea last year, the cost of shipping goods from Asia soared more than 300 percent, raising fears that supply chain disruptions could hit again. to the global economy.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control northern Yemen, continue to threaten ships, forcing many to take a much longer route around the southern tip of Africa. But there are signs the world could avoid a prolonged shipping crisis.

One reason for optimism is that a large number of container ships, ordered two or three years ago, are entering service. Those vessels are anticipated to help shipping companies maintain service as their ships travel longer distances. The companies ordered the ships when the surge in global trade during the pandemic created huge demand.

“There is a lot of capacity available,” said Brian Whitlock, an analyst at Gartner, a research firm.

Shipping costs remain high, but some analysts expect the supply of new ships to drive down rates later this year.

Before the attacks, ships from Asia were passing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, which normally handles about 30 percent of the world's container traffic, to reach European ports. Now, most go around the Cape of Good Hope, making those trips 20 to 30 percent longer, increasing costs.

The Houthis say they are attacking the ships in retaliation for the Israeli invasion of Gaza. Western allies have been counterattacking Houthi positions. Shipping executives now say their operations will adapt to the disruption before the third quarter, their busiest season.

The new ships represent more than a third of the industry's capacity before the order boom began, Whitlock said.

The rapid adjustment reflects the fact that supply chains are in better shape than in 2021 and 2022.

Analysts also note that not all ships take the long route around Africa to avoid the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. So far this year, an average of 30 cargo ships have passed through each day, compared to 48 in 2023, report the International Monetary Fund and the University of Oxford.

By 2023, shipping rates had fallen to pre-pandemic levels. LSM Consumer & Office Products, an English company, imports office supplies from China and India. Marcel Landau, its managing director, said the cost of shipping a container had risen to $3,000 from about $1,000 before the Red Sea attacks.

“Last year was wonderful,” he said. “And then everything started to go wrong when the situation in the Middle East started to explode.”

By: PETER EAVIS