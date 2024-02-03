Red Sea, Crosetto: “Tactical command of the EU mission to Italy”

“The European Union – today – asked Italy to provide the Force Commander of Operation Aspides in the Red Sea (the Admiral Officer who exercises command on board of the naval assets participating in the operation)”. So stated Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in a note late last night.

“The importance and urgency of Operation Aspides, which will contribute to guaranteeing the free navigation and safety of commercial traffic in the Red Sea, have led the Italian Defense to immediately ensure its support. This is a further recognition of the “commitment of the Government and Defense and of the competence and professionalism of the Navy”.

Two main objectives: act as a deterrent to the danger represented by the launch of missiles and drones by the Houthis in Yemen and, secondly, be present in a quadrant of fundamental importance such as that of the Red Sea and give a signal of presence on the international scene in an area very close to the interests of the Old Continent.