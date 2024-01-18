Red Sea, the European mission which also involves Italy. Tajani: “Our economy is at risk”

The war in Red Seaconsequence of the conflict between Israel and the Palestiniansexpands and now involves more than just people United States And United Kingdomwho have already heavily attacked pro-Iranian militiamen, but in the conflict against the Houthis very soon, perhaps as early as next January 22ndThere will be also Italy. It will be called Aspis, which in ancient Greek means “shield”. It is the European mission in the Red Sea to protect – we read in La Stampa – merchant ships from Yemeni rebels who have attacked ships and commercial cargoes that bring goods to Europe. And they recently hit a US vessel with a missile. A mission in which Italy will also participate. The green light for the operation is expected on Monday 22 January. That day the foreign ministers of the European Union they will gather at Brussels to give the OK to the proposal from the EEAS, i.e. the EU External Action Service. At Josep's proposal Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Policy of Brussels. The mission will collaborate with the Anglo-American Prosperity Guardian.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani – continues La Stampa – he said that for the Italian mission in the Red Sea it will take a parliamentary step. “We are ready to go to Parliament and to illustrate all the activities we are carrying out for ensure safe navigation“. For Tajani the operation could represent a viaticum “for the creation of a common European defense”. “This is a decisive case: on a crisis that impacts our security and our economyeven the most distracted citizens understand that our ships and our goods must have freedom of movement. We must do with defense what we did twenty years ago with the euro“.

