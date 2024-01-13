More bombs on Yemen. The Houthi rebels were again targeted during the night between Friday and Saturday by US air strikes the day after the large-scale bombing by American and British forces against positions of the pro-Iranian group. A loud explosion was heard in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. The latest raid targeted a radar site used by the Houthis to monitor maritime traffic in the Red Sea and was smaller in scope than the previous offensive, US officials said. The attack was carried out unilaterally by US forces, after Yemeni forces fired at least one anti-ship ballistic missile on Friday in response to the US-UK-led attack.

“We intercepted an anti-ship ballistic missile,” Army General Douglas A. Sims II said during a briefing, explaining that the carrier did not reach any target. “My guess is that the Houthis are trying to understand the situation on the ground and determine what military capabilities they can still exploit,” he added. I expect retaliation.” More than 60 targets at 28 locations in Yemen were hit overnight Thursday into Friday after President Joe Biden authorized military action against the Houthis in response to repeated missile and drone attacks on U.S. and foreign vessels in the Red Sea .

“These attacks have endangered American personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized commerce, and threatened freedom of navigation,” Biden said in a statement released after the first attacks. The White House resident warned on Friday that “Tehran's prosecutors” may face further action if they continue to disrupt shipping lanes. “We will make sure – concluded the president – to respond to the Houthis, together with our allies, if they continue to conduct this outrageous behavior.”

A senior official of the Yemeni movement instead threatened the US and UK, warning them that both will pay a “heavy price” for the attacks. “America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the terrible consequences of this blatant aggression,” wrote Hussein al-Ezzi in X. Five Yemeni fighters were killed and six wounded in the raid on Thursday, according to General Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman. “The American and British enemy,” he said, “bears full responsibility for this criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, which will not go unanswered and unpunished.” Iranian officials ultimately accused the perpetrators of the attacks of “having committed a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a violation of international laws.”