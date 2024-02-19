Green light for the Italian-led Aspides naval mission to deal with attacks perpetrated by the Houthis on commercial ships: the announcement from Europe

THE foreign ministers of the EU have given the green light to the Eunavfor naval mission Aspides to restore and safeguard the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and in the Gulf, following attacks on merchant ships by the Houthis.

“The European Union responds rapidly to the need to restore maritime safety and freedom of navigation in a highly strategic maritime corridor. The operation will play a key role in safeguarding trade and security interests, for the good of the EU and the wider international community”, explained the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

What does the operation involve?

The mission will consist of four frigates coming from France, Germany, Greece and Italy, who will also collaborate with an air patrol present in the area. The mission headquarters will be in the Greek city of Larissa and its commander will be the Commodore Vasilios Gripariswhile the force commander will be the Italian rear admiral Stefano Costantino.

The operation will have a purely defensive mandatewith the aim of escorting merchant ships crossing the Persian GulfThe Gulf of OmanThe Gulf of Aden and the Red Seaand shoot down any missiles or drones the Houthis might launch at them.

But it will not pre-emptively attack rebel positions, as the US and UK do with the “Prosperity Guardian” mission. However, the Aspides mission will be coordinated with the mission led by Washingtonas well as with the EU Atalanta mission, led by Spain, which aims to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean.

The damage of the Houthi attacks

Since last November 19th, the Houthis they launched a thirty attacks against merchant ships of several countries transiting the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb. Today they claimed responsibility for the attack on a British-owned Belize-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen, which was severely damaged and at risk of sinking, although the crew are safe and have abandoned ship.

The tension in the area has led the main global shipping companies to continue to adapt their routes to avoid crossing the Red Sea, through which they transit 8% of global grain trade12% of oil trade and 8% of global trade in liquefied natural gas products.