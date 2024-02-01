Crosetto: “The instability in the Red Sea area puts economic stability and the cost of raw materials at risk”

“Since last November 19, following the increase in tension in the region, we have witnessed a marked increase in hostile activity by the Houthis against naval, commercial and military carriers transiting the Red Sea southern, in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab and the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis initially said they would wanting to attack only the interests of Israel, but subsequent events have demonstrated what their true objectives were and are”. This was said by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto in the chamber of the Defense Commission of the Chamber, in relation to the provision of personnel and means of the Armed Forces for the purposes of participation in the European Union mission to guarantee trade routes on the Red Sea.

“THEREItaly immediately declared the need to act to restore the security of a strategic area whose instability is a serious risk for freedom of navigation and world trade – he underlined – with negative consequences on international economic stability and the cost of raw materials. In this sense we sent the Fasan multimission frigate which has now been replaced with the Martinengo ship. At the same time, in synergy with Foreign Affairs, we supported various institutional initiatives, in particular together with France and Germany we proposed the rapid launch of a union initiative later called Aspides”.