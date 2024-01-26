Italy is paying the price for the crisis in the Suez Canal with losses of 95 million euros a day

The crisis in the Red Sea, a consequence of the war between Israel and Hamas (underway since 7 October), costs Italy dearly, with damages which to date amount to 8.8 billionabout 95 million a day. A hard blow to take, the result of the lengthening of navigation times, which in turn generated delays in imports and exports due to the closure of the Suez Canal

Confartigianato estimated the extent of the impact caused by the reduction of merchant ship traffic between the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea on Italy's trade flows with Asia, Oceania, the countries of the Persian Gulf and South-East Africa. Specifically, considering the period between November 2023 and January 2024, corresponding to the beginning of the attacks by the Yemeni Houthi rebels on merchant ships headed from the Bab al-Mandab Strait to the Suez Canal, in the last three months, Italy has suffered losses For 3.3 billion euros, equivalent to 35 million per day, due to failed or delayed exports; And 5.5 billion euros (60 million per day) due to the lack of supply of manufacturing products.

Missed deliveries in Mediterranean Sea ports do not only have negative consequences at a national level; in fact, the impact also extends significantly to the Italian regions: “The highest value of products transported by sea through the Red Sea is that of Lombardy, equal to 12.9 billionfollowed by Emilia-Romagna with 9.4 billion, Veneto with 5.7 billion, Tuscany with 4.7 billion, Piedmont with 4.2 billion and Friuli-Venezia Giulia with 2 billion”. “The effects of the Red Sea crisis , added to the ongoing monetary tightening and the reactivation of European budget rules, could have serious consequences on Italian economic growth”, warns the president of Confartigianato, Marco Granelli: “It is essential to implement all measures, starting from implementation of the Pnrr, to fuel business confidence and propensity to invest and avoid the risk of a slowdown in the expansionary employment cycle”.

Furthermore, Confartigianato also evaluated the impacts of the crisis on Italian micro and small businesses, who constitute the subjects most at risk in Europe. These companies represent the 32.7% of manufacturing exports directed to non-EU countries, a value double that of German companies. In 2023, the import-export flow of the Made in Italy sectors, with a strong presence of SMEs, across the Red Sea amounts to 30.8 billion euros, equal to 1.5 percentage points of GDP.

Exports by micro and small businesses amount to 10.8 billion euros, with the food sector standing out at 4.2 billion, followed by metal products (1.8 billion), other products such as jewelery and eyewear (1.8 billion), fashion (1.5 billion) and wood and furniture (1 billion). A key sector of Made in Italy exports to Asia, that of machinery and plants, with a strong presence of micro and small businesses, recorded a value of 11.6 billion euros in 2023 for products transited through the channel of Suez. The crisis also involves small businesses in the transport sector, with 2.5 billion euros of turnover at risk in the 14 provinces with 15 major ports across the Red Sea. The sector has a total of 13,000 companies, of which 7,979 are in the freight road transport sector, 1,136 in the maritime transport of goods and 5,683 in logistics services.

