Thursday, March 7, 2024
Red Sea | Cargo ship caught fire in Houthi attack, two dead

March 6, 2024
in World Europe
It was reportedly the first time that Houthi rebels' attacks on ships in and around the Red Sea have caused casualties during the fighting in Gaza, reported news agency AFP.

Houthi rebels the attack badly damaged a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden near the port of Aden in Yemen on Wednesday, the news agencies Reuters and AP.

The British embassy in Yemen said on the message service X that two people died in the attack. There was a crew of 20 people and three guards on board.

In addition, six people were injured in the attack. The crew members who survived the attack have abandoned the ship, a US official told AFP.

Barbados the ship True Confidence, sailing under the flag, was hit by a missile and caught fire, the ship's owner and operator said, according to Reuters.

The ship's owner, True Confidence Shipping, is registered in Liberia, and its operator, Third January Maritime Ltd, is based in Greece, Reuters reports. The ship has no connection to the United States, the companies said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Another US defense official told Reuters that smoke could be seen rising from True Confidence. According to him, rescue boats were also seen near the ship.

The ship was already the fifth ship hit by Houthi attacks in the last two days.

Iran's supported Yemeni Houthi rebels took the blow on Wednesday night. Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the strikes were carried out because the ship's crew had ignored Houthi warnings.

In recent months, the Houthis have carried out attacks against US and British cargo ships in the Red Sea. According to them, they carry out attacks to support Palestine against Israel.

The United States and Britain have carried out several strikes against the Houthis in response to the threat to shipping in the Red Sea.

Britain's In a message on Wednesday, the embassy called on the Houthis to stop the “arbitrary” firing of missiles immediately.

The US State Department vowed to hold the Houthis responsible for Wednesday's attack and appealed to other governments to do the same.

