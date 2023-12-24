“This situation resembles a high-stakes chess game, with Iran displaying its ability to disrupt vital oil and trade routes.” Yemeni journalist Ahmad Algohbary stated this in an interview with Adnkronos, commenting on the recent Houthi attacks against merchant ships and oil tankers in the Red Sea and those, attributed to Iran by the United States, in the Indian Ocean.

“A complete analysis is necessary to fully understand Iran's motivations and strategies. The scenario represents a complex interaction of defense, retaliation and diplomatic maneuvers”, continues Algohbary, while strengthening the narrative that the Islamic Republic wants, from many analysts considered the 'godmother' of the Houthis, a central figure capable of influencing the crisis in Gaza as well as developments in the Red Sea.

“I believe that the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, in particular the end of Israeli bombing and the lifting of the siege, would lead to the cessation of Houthi activities. Such an outcome could be perceived as a significant triumph for them both within the community both Arab and Islamic”, explains the Yemeni journalist, according to whom it seems that the Houthis are “trying to reshape their image both among the Yemeni population and in the broader Arab community”.

For Algohabry, the recent increase in Houthi attacks against merchant ships in the Red Sea is indicative of a “calculated tactic, deeply rooted in the Yemeni conflict.” The Shiite group “signals to the Arab and Islamic world its stance against Israel, an effort apparently aimed at overshadowing its controversial past.” However, he highlights, this approach could “further destabilize Yemen's peace process and potentially intensify conflicts in the region.”

“Looking to the future – he concludes – unless there is a significant change in dynamics through diplomatic efforts or changes on the ground, we could see a continuation, if not an escalation, of such attacks. The situation remains tense and unpredictable, reflecting broader regional power dynamics.”