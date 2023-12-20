“There is a risk that the situation” in the Red Sea, in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, “it gets worse before it gets better” in this area which is a strategic corridor for the world with merchant ships under threat from the Houthis of Yemen who in their own way have taken the field in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Alessio Patalano, professor of War and Strategy in East Asia at King's College in London and in the past visiting professor at the Institute of Maritime Military Studies in Venice, speaks with Adnkronos after Italy announced the sending of the Fremm (European Multi-Mission Frigate) 'Virgilio Fasan' to the Red Sea Address the issue from a “tactical-operational” point of view, without forgetting the political and diplomatic level.

Currently, explains Patalano, “we are moving from ad hoc interventions”, 'rescue' interventions in the event of reports of 'accidents' in the Red Sea, to “an escort activity that should put together a system that prevents problems upstream” . Therefore, he continues in his analysis, “if the Houthis want to maintain a discourse of coherence with the current position they will try to test the new activities”.

But the deterrence capacity of the new task force could also be used to take the path of dialogue (the crisis in Yemen, where the Houthis took control of Sana'a in September 2014, remains among the most serious emergencies in the world). And “at the moment – highlights the expert – all the steps taken in response to the situation in the Red Sea are minimal steps to try to favor the conditions for the restoration” of free navigation.

That is, “so far there has been” no initiative to “engage the Houthis in their territory”, there have been no targeted operations against the Shiite militias (Ansar Allah) in Yemen, led by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who without means terms states that he believes that the initiative of the new task force “violates the rights of the countries bordering the Red Sea” and that the Houthis must “act against it because it damages international navigation”. Faced with reports of attacks with missiles and drones and attempted assaults, so far – Patalano highlights – “the indications from a political point of view have been of caution”, with the decision to “take the minimum measures necessary to restore maritime transport“.

From the “tactical-operational” point of view of the new mission, Patalano invites us to wait to find out how the type of contribution of the various countries involved will materialize. “The escorts will be organized in such a way that it will be possible to protect the boats that will have to pass through the Red Sea and these are not – he explains – risks unknown to the ships that will be made available to the activities. These are not risks that are difficult to mitigate for those means”.

The expert speaks of a “risk” that has so far been “sporadic”, even if it has had repercussions and led many companies to reschedule routes, and highlights the technologically advanced characteristics of the units that will be part of the task force. From the Houthi perspective, the point will be “to create the kind of repetition, more or less regular, that changes the risk assessment”. And, he observes, although the “risk remains real” it will be necessary to see with the involvement of the new mission what “type of repetition and depth the Houthis will be able to implement to create a real disturbance”.

However, it would be “important to involve” in the new task force “all the countries that have an interest in the international economy” and therefore also China because “Chinese companies are at the forefront of maritime transport”. And, he concludes, there are already units of the Asian giant's Navy in the area, involved in anti-piracy activities and therefore, as for other countries that have forces in the area, including Italy, we can “think quite quickly about move combat units”.