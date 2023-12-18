The attacks in the Red Sea are forcing shipowners to send their freighters on new routes. Investors certainly see opportunities in this.

Dhe week had just begun when cargo ships in the Middle East reported new incidents. The Norwegian chemical tanker “Swan Atlantic” was attacked from an area controlled by Houthi rebels in Yemen, it was said on Monday morning. The British maritime authority United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations pointed out several incidents near the Bab el-Mandab strait. It connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is an important passage towards the Suez Canal.

Missile and drone attacks on civilian ships in the region have been causing a stir for days. Now companies are increasingly taking action and rerouting their freighters. The British energy company BP announced that it would temporarily suspend its oil shipments through the Red Sea. The priority is “the safety of our employees and those who work on our behalf,” the company was quoted as saying.