US responds to Houthi attack on ship

For the first time, the Houthis are paying the price for the ongoing campaign of attacks against ships crossing off the coast of Yemen. The US Navy intervened during an attempted assault on a container ship and destroyed three small boats used by pro-Iranian militiamen, killing everyone on board.

Four of them had left from the areas controlled by the Houthis to board the Maersk Hangzhou, but arriving a few meters from the ship, they were first rejected by the security guards on board and then sunk by helicopters departing from the nearby US warships that had responded to a request of assistance. The Americans claimed to have fired “in self-defense” after gunfire fired at the helicopters from the rebel boats.

A fourth boat managed to escape, the BBC reports. Since November, Houthi forces have attacked ships in the Red Sea more than 100 times with drones and missiles. The Iran-backed Yemeni rebel group had previously said its attacks were aimed at Israel-linked ships, in response to the war in Gaza.

The attacked ship, the Maersk Hangzhou, is registered in Singapore and is managed and owned by Danish Maersk, one of the largest shipping companies in the world. The company had resumed using the route just a few days ago, after the United States and its allies launched a mission to protect ships in the area. The four Houthi boats attacked around 6.30am Yemeni time (4.30am in Italy) with machine guns and light weapons, arriving within 20 meters of the container ship, which “they attempted to board”.

The ship's crew issued a distress call and a security team returned fire. Helicopters from the nearby aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower and destroyer USS Gravely responded to the call for help and were hit while “warning small boats” to move away. The helicopters “returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats and killing the crews”, said Centcom, the command overseeing the operations. No injuries to US personnel and no damage to equipment.

It was the second attack on the Maersk Hangzhou in 24 hours, after the missile attack foiled yesterday, when the destroyers Gravely and Laboon intercepted the anti-ship missiles that were launched from the areas controlled by the Houthis. The increase in Houthi attacks over the course of several weeks has led many shipping companies, including Maersk, to divert their ships from the Red Sea, instead traveling around the Horn of Africa. To reach Egypt's Suez Canal, ships must pass through the small Strait of Bab al-Mandab, just off the coast of Houthi-controlled areas.

