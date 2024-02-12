A commercial ship was attacked by the Houthis with two missiles near the city of Mocha (Yemen), in the Red Sea. The attack, which occurred 40 nautical miles (about 74 kilometers) south of Mocha, caused no casualties among the crew, as published by the British organization United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (Ukmto) on

L'British agency invited all ships to navigate with caution in the area and asked to notify any “suspicious” activity. So far neither the Houthis nor the United States Central Command (Centcom) have commented on the incident.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who have controlled the Yemeni capital Sana'a and other areas in the north and west of the country since 2015, have launched several attacks against Israeli-linked ships as part of Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip , launched after the attacks carried out on 7 October by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).