The UK Center for Maritime Trade Operations (Ukmto) states that a ship was hit by a missile while sailing in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. According to UKMTO, the cargo ship has suffered damage, but it is heading towards its next destination.

The organization says the crew of the vessel, which has not been identified, are safe after the attack, about 76 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeida.

Houthis, the threat expands

The leader of the Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, meanwhile announced in a televised speech that the Yemeni militiamen will prevent ships linked to Israel from crossing the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope.

''Our main battle is to prevent ships linked to the Israeli enemy from crossing not only the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but also the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope. This is an important step and we have started to implement our operations in this regard,'' he explained.