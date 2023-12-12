Red Sea | A cruise missile fired from Yemen hit a Norwegian tanker

A fire broke out on board, but the impact did not cause any fatalities. A US Navy destroyer is there to assist the Norwegian vessel.

April rebels a missile fired from controlled territory from Yemen hit the Norwegian-flagged Strinda tanker on Monday evening around 11 pm Finnish time.

The message service of the US Army's Central Command Center (Centcom) tells about it in X and Reuters news agency.

According to Centcom, the Strinda was on its way through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The busy strait connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Reuters says that the missile hit a tanker in the sea about 111 kilometers north of the strait.

On shipboard a fire broke out, but the missile strike caused no casualties. According to an official source interviewed by Reuters, Strinda was able to move on her own after the attack.

According to Centcom, there were no US ships near Strinda at the time of the attack. The country's navy destroyer USS Mason responded to Strinda's emergency call and was there around six thirty in the morning Finnish time helping Strinda.

The Strinda oil tanker owned by the Norwegian AS J. Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi and managed by the Norwegian company Hansa Tankers. The companies have not commented on the attack.

According to Reuters, the Strinda had been loaded with vegetable oil and biofuels in Malaysia and was on its way to Venice, Italy. It is not clear if Strinda has any connections to Israel.

The US destroyer USS Mason photographed in the Atlantic in 2008.

Houthi rebels they said on Saturday that it will strike all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israel, regardless of their nationality, if medicine and food are not delivered to Gaza. According to the Houthis, their purpose is to support the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

At the beginning of December, it was reported that the USS Carney detected several attacks on at least three commercial ships in the Red Sea. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed at least some of the attacks.

USS Carney shot down three airplanes during the attacks at sea.

Last month, the Houthis seized a British-owned cargo ship with links to an Israeli company. The United States and Britain have condemned the attacks and blamed Iran, which supports the Houthi rebels. According to Iran, its allies make their own decisions, Reuters reports.

During the Gaza war, the Houthis have also fired ballistic missiles and sent armed drones towards Israel.